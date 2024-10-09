Prime Day deals include the latest Beats Pill for $50 off

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

With the days drawing shorter and the weather cooling, you may not be spending as much time outside so you might not have a great need for a portable speaker to take to the back yard, park or beach. Still, it's handy to have one that you can easily move throughout the house. You can always take advantage of a good deal to start preparing for next summer too. Apple revived the Beats Pill line just a few months ago, but the portable speaker is already getting a hefty discount for Prime Day . You can snap one up for a record low price of $100 . That's $50 off the regular price.

This is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers in this price range. We gave it a score of 83 in our review in July.

There's a marked improvement in bass performance compared with previous Beats Pill speakers. While the Pill+ had a dual-tweeter and dual-woofer setup, the latest model has one of each. The new woofer is larger and pill-shaped to match the speaker's body and it "provides more robust bass with less total harmonic distortion (THD) and a lower frequency range," according to Engadget senior reporter Billy Steele.

At higher volumes, the audio suffers, but the Beats Pill gets loud enough long before you crank it all the way up. When the speaker is plugged into an audio source via USB-C, it can deliver lossless audio. You can also boost the sound by placing two Beats Pills next to each other or pair them for stereo audio.

The battery life is definitely a plus, as it's double that of earlier models at 24 hours. This model is more rugged than the Beats Pill+ too.

