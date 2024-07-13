Prime Day deals include the Ninja Creami ice cream maker for $150

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It’s not quite Amazon Prime Day yet, but the early deals continue to show up. For example, the Ninja Creami ice cream maker is down to $150. This is a discount of $50 and close to the record-low price of $130. It’s the perfect gadget for those who scream for ice cream, but also scream about paying over $6 per pint.

We absolutely loved the Ninja Creami in our official review, calling it a “fast and easy” way to make “surprisingly tasty” ice cream and other frozen desserts. This is actually a consumer-friendly design of a mainstay appliance at restaurants, so the results are going to be a bit better than an average ice cream maker.

To that end, we admired just how easy it is to use and that most of the components are machine washable. It’s also surprisingly versatile. It handles ice cream, of course, but also sorbets, gelatos, frozen yogurt and more. We recommend just throwing stuff in there to see what happens, having had a fantastic experience with a combination of cow milk and coconut milk. It’s really tough to make something disgusting with this machine, unless you throw in pickle juice or something. Heck, even that could work.

So what’s the downside? The regular $200 price tag inches it away from “impulse buy” territory, though this sale helps with that. It’s also fairly loud during use, but so is that local ice cream truck careening down the block, am I right?

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.