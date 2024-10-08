Prime Day deals include this self-emptying Shark robot vacuum for a record-low price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is a peak time to make upgrades to home tech, with some steep discounts on gadgets that might feel like too much of a splurge at list price. If you've been considering letting a machine take over vacuuming responsibilities in your house, then the Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum is on sale for just $300.

That's the lowest price we've seen for this gadget; normally you need to shell out up to $420 to add it to your housework routine. The model on sale today is a version of the one we found to be a top all-around performer in our tests of robot vacuums.

The Shark AI Ultra model is a bag-free vacuum, which we appreciate since it removes the recurring cost of replacing bags every few months. It's also a self-emptying model and this version is the 60-day capacity, meaning you can go two months before you need to get involved in disposing of the accumulated dust and dirt. Shark says it gets 120 minutes of runtime.

If you want a more heavy-duty option, the Shark Detect Pro Robot Vacuum is also on sale this Prime Day for $400. This model has the same bagless and self-emptying features as the Ultra and a 30-day capacity. It also can lift itself to better navigate around obstacles while it runs, and it uses blasts of air to better clean up corners and edges that are typically difficult for a round vacuum to reach. The average battery life is a little shorter than the Ultra at 110 minutes, but still a solid amount of cleaning time. The Prime Day discount can save you $150 off the usual $550 price tag for the Detect Pro.

Shark Detect Pro Robot Vacuum $400 $550 Save $150 See at Amazon

