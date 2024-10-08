Prime Day deals include up to $40 off the Ninja Creami ice cream maker

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is here to empty our bank accounts. Case in point? The Ninja Creami ice cream maker is available right now for $160, which is a discount of $40. This brings it really close to the record low price.

This isn’t your average ice cream churn, as we detailed in our Ninja Creami review. The design is actually based on the high-end machines found in restaurants. This technology wasn’t available to consumers until recently, as everything was under a strict patent. Once that patent expired, Ninja took a look at the design and the Creami was born.

This device doesn’t churn ice cream like rival products. Instead, it uses a drill-like mechanism to blend everything together. All you have to do is make a base liquid and freeze it for 24 hours. The end result resembles soft serve ice cream, though you can also make sorbets, frozen yogurt and, of course, plant-based desserts.

It ships with a pint-sized container for storage, so you can scream for ice cream whenever the urge hits. It’s tall, but not wide, so it can squeeze into a corner somewhere in the kitchen. We love this thing and it easily made our list of the best kitchen appliances.

The only downsides? The Ninja Creami is on the louder side during use, but it only lasts for a few minutes at a time. Also, the finished ice cream melts quickly, forcing you to either eat it ASAP or stuff it in the freezer.

The aforementioned deal is for the standard 7-in-1 Ninja Creami. The extra-large 11-in-1 model is also on sale for $230, which is a discount of $20. That one offers the ability to make Italian ice and several other frozen treats.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.