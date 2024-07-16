Prime Day discounts the Apple Watch Series 9 to a record low of $280

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It's a great time to get the Apple Watch Series 9 if you've been planning to buy one — the smartwatch is currently on sale for $280 for Amazon Prime Day. That's a pretty impressive $119 discount as part of Prime Day deals, and it's even $15 lower than its previous all-time low, but the deal appears to be specifically for the smaller 41mm model.

It's our best smartwatch for 2024 so far, though it first became available in September last year. We gave the Apple Watch Series 9 a score of 92 in our review and praised its on-device Siri for having the capability to work offline and even when the wearable isn't connected to a phone. If you don't want to take your phone with you to the gym, for instance, that's no problem: You'll still be able to ask Siri on your watch for health data, like the number of steps you'd already taken.

The company also improved its "Raise to Speak" for Siri on Watch 9, so that it can better anticipate your requests and can respond faster without you having to say "Hey Siri" or to press the Digital Crown. Apple introduced the Double Tap gesture with the model, as well, allowing you to answer calls, respond to messages and do other actions simply by tapping your thumb and your index finger together twice.

We found that Double Tap does make life easier while you're doing other things but still have one hand free, such as when you're cleaning or reading a book. That said, you may need to practice a bit to get the right tapping cadence, because the watch may not register the gesture if it's too quick or too subtle.

In addition, the Watch 9 has some comprehensive and advanced health features, including an ECG capability and an oxygen sensor. It has a sleep tracker that can detect how much time you've spent in REM, Core or Deep sleep, as well. Bottom line is that you can get one of the best smartwatches out there for a price lower that's lower than ever before, and you may want to take this chance while the deal is still ongoing.

