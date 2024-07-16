Prime Day drops Google Nest devices to record-low prices

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is usually a great time to pick up things for your home, particularly smart home tech. This year, a bunch of Google's Nest devices have been discounted, with many down to record-low prices. These gadgets are best for anyone who already lives within the Google ecosystem, especially those who already rely on the Google Assistant to help them get things done. You'll find a few Nest security cameras on sale for Prime Day, as well as video doorbells and Wi-Fi systems.

Google Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) $120 $180 Save $60 This battery-powered Nest Doorbell has never been cheaper. It supports HDR video recording with night vision, two-way talk and wired or wireless installation. Even without a Nest Aware subscription, you can get 3 hours of free event video history. Like other Nest devices, this one works with the Google Home app so you can control it all in one place along with any other Google smart home gear you might have. It also works with compatible Google and Amazon smart displays to show you video feeds. $120 at Amazon

Google Google Nest Security Cam (Wired) $70 $100 Save $30 The wired Nest Security Cam has been deeply discounted for Prime Day. It'll be best for indoor monitoring and it supports 1080p video recording with night vision, two-way talk and motion alerts. You can even set up Activity Zones to get notifications when motion is detected in specific areas of your home. The Nest Cam also supports Home & Away routines, which will automatically turn off the cam when you're home and turn it on when you leave so it's monitoring at the best times. It works with the Google Home app, like other Nest devices, so you can control all of them in one place. $70 at Amazon

Google Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor, Battery - 2 Count $250 $330 Save $80 You can save a ton on a two-pack of indoor/outdoor Nest Cams for Prime Day. These are battery-powered, so you don't have to worry about cables and you can place them almost anywhere you want inside or outside your home. They support 1080p HDR video and Activity Zones, the latter of which will send you alerts when motion is detected in specific areas. These cameras also have power-outage backup, which means they will store up to one hour's worth of video footage during a power outage so you can see what you missed during that time. $250 at Amazon

