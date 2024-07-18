Prime Day is over but the iPad deals aren't — Shop last minute and get up to 24 percent off

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day might be over, but there are some Prime Day deals still available right now. And believe it or not, iPad deals are some of the discounts remaining even hours after the shopping event ended. The standout deal you can get right now is still the same as we saw on Prime Day proper: the 10th-gen iPad is down to $299, which is $50 off and an all-time-low price.

This iPad deal is for the bare-bones version of the device with 64GB of internal storage. However, this particular iPad model shines brightest when consuming content and, well, most of that is on the cloud nowadays. Also, this particular model is Wi-Fi only with no cellular service, if that’s a dealbreaker for you. Also: the deal extends to all four colorways.

Despite being released back in the ancient days of 2022, the 10th-gen iPad is still a capable machine with an A14 Bionic chip, a 10.9-inch Retina display, two 12MP cameras and a robust battery that should last a full day before requiring a trip to the outlet. It won’t beat the recently-released iPad Air and Pro models, but it’s also a fraction of the price.

As a matter of fact, this tablet still has a place on our list of the best iPads. We appreciated the solid battery life, the modern design that recalls its pricer cousins and USB-C charging. At the end of the day, it’s an iPad. It’s great, despite being significantly underpowered when compared to the Pro and Air. To put it another way, this is the tablet to get if your primary use cases are consuming content, surfing the web, playing games and writing emails. This is not the tablet to get if you want to start editing videos.

If that is what you're looking for, you'll have to go all the way up the iPad lineup to the iPad Pro, which you can snag on sale for $919 right now thanks to a discount-plus-coupon combo on the 11-inch model. The M4-powered version sits at the top of our list of the best tablets thanks to its incredible screen, superior performance, thinner and lighter design and compatibility with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro.

But the iPad Pro is undeniably expensive even when on sale — unless you're looking for a true laptop replacement, you can likely find everything you need in a more affordable iPad model. The M2-powered iPad Air is the one we at Engadget recommend to most people and it's on sale for $559 still today. Also discounted are the iPad mini, arguably the best iPad for single-handed use, which is down to a record low of $380, and the 9th-gen iPad, which you can pick up for $249.

