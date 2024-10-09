Prime Day PS5 deals include the PS5 Slim for $50 off

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The October version of Prime Day has arrived, and some of the best deals are already selling out. On Amazon, we're seeing the PS5 Slim Edition drop as low as $400 (for the all-digital console), but stock is a little unstable. As of writing this, it's current back in stock and on sale. If it disappears again, there's a good chance you'll find the same discount at Walmart.

To back up: The PlayStation 5 is still a hot commodity nearly four years after its debut. While the $700 PS5 Pro is perhaps a little too on the pricey side, the svelte PS5 "Slim" line have all the power of the original PS5 units but in a more slender form factor. Given how chunky those first models were, that's nothing to sniff at.

While the normally $449 PS5 Slim Digital Edition (the one without a disc drive) has dropped to $399, the regular edition can be yours for $449. If you want to split the difference, the Digital Edition can also be had for $449 with NBA 2K25 included.

If you buy the Slim Digital Edition and later decide that you'd like a disc drive so you can use Blu-rays, DVDs or physical editions of games on your PS5, you can pick up an $80 attachment. However, it's worth noting that the add-on has been going in and out of stock in anticipation of the PS5 Pro, which doesn't have a disc drive built in but is compatible with the attachment.

There's a large library of great PS5 games at this point, thanks to killer first-party titles such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the utterly terrific Astro Bot. Sony is remastering some major games that debuted on PS4 for the console too, including both chapters of The Last of Us and Horizon Zero Dawn. There's a huge selection of great third-party games to jump into as well, like the latest EA Sports FC, Madden NFL and NBA 2K games for sports fans, Elden Ring and Baldur's Gate 3. And let's not forget the small matter of a new Call of Duty game dropping in a few weeks.

So, if you do pick up a PS5 Slim, you'll have a ton of games to buy and check out. That said, a PS Plus Extra or Premium subscription might be what you want, as that will give you access to a large library of titles right out of the gate.

