Prime Day robot vacuum deals include this Shark AI Ultra machine for half off

The only thing better than a robot that vacuums for you is one that empties its own dust tray, too. The popular Shark AI Ultra robovac, which is normally a hard-to-swallow $600, is half off for Prime Day, bringing the cost down to just $295. You can control this vacuum with voice commands — it supports both Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant — and it uses Matrix Clean Navigation to make sure it hits every spot in your home.

This Shark AI Ultra is a version of one of our favorite robot vacuums, and comes with a bagless, self-emptying base that holds up to 60 days' worth of dirt and debris. It’s made to tackle even the daily accumulation of pet hair, with powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll that has an anti-hair wrap to prevent tangling. It can be used on carpets and hardwood floors.

The vacuum is Wi-Fi connected and pairs with an app so you can schedule cleanings or run it when you aren’t home. It’s equipped with 360-degree LiDAR vision to make a precise map of each room, and boasts object avoidance so it doesn’t get tripped up on things that have been left on the floor. Once the vacuum is done with the job — or if its bin fills up mid-clean — it’ll return to the bin to empty its tray.

