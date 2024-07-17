Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Prime Day tech deals under $25 that we've tested and approved
These are the most affordable Prime Day deals you can get during day two of Amazon's sale.
Don't fret if you missed out on day one of Amazon Prime Day — there are still tons of deals to be had during the final day today. Prime Day deals have discounted plenty of our favorites this year, including a bunch of affordable tech that's now even cheaper thanks to the shopping event. We've sifted through all of the junk to find all of the tech deals under $25 that are actually worth your money.
As a reminder (and for the uninitiated): Engadget treats tech deals with the same care as we would “regular” tech news. When we scour the web for deals, we’re looking not only for the best prices possible, but also the best products as well. Our goal with our deals coverage, especially surrounding events like Amazon Prime Day, is to surface only the best deals we can find on the gadgets we’ve tested and rated highly, or that we’ve used and know to be worth your money.
The Apple AirTag is our pick for a Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users. It taps into Apple’s vast Find My network to track down missing items, calling on nearby iPhones to anonymously ping and triangulate the position. Right now a single tag is going for $24 instead of the $29 list price, which is one of the best Prime Day deals under $25 for this year.
The Fire TV Stick Lite is usually pretty affordable at $30, but right now it’s half price at just $15. That matches the all-time low it hit for Black Friday.
The Lite stick is the budget pick in our guide to streaming devices. It supports FHD streaming with HDR and comes with an Alexa voice remote — just keep in mind it can’t control the volume or power on your TV, you’ll still need your original remote for that.
Anker’s Bio-Braided USB-C to USB-C cable is one of our picks for the best iPhone charging cables. It’s on sale for $13 instead of $18. Not an all-time low, but still a good price on a cable with an ample 6-foot length that supports up to 240W charging.
We consider this to be one of the best Prime Day deals under $25 this year because these cables can basically handle charging all kinds of devices at top speeds thanks to their 240W support. Six feet is also a good length for a charging cable — you won't have to park it next to the wall when using these.
The Roku Express is down to $18 from $30. It’s the runner up budget pick in our streaming device guide. We like Roku’s helpful (and adorable) interface that also lets you access lots of free content.
Just note that the Express version doesn’t support 4K, the remote isn’t voice enabled and it can’t control your TV’s volume or power. If you'd prefer 4K support and a TV-controlling remote, you may prefer the Roku Express 4K+ , which is down to $27 instead of $40.
Amazon’s most popular Echo speaker, the Echo Dot, is our pick for the best smart speaker under $50. It plays music with surprisingly good audio, plus it can control your smart home devices, tell you the weather and more, just by asking Alexa.
It goes for $50 at full price but the Prime Day sale brings it down to $25, which is just $2 more than the all-time low we saw for Black Friday last year. That makes it one of the best Prime Day deals under $25 for the year.
The smallest Echo speaker is the Echo Pop, and right now it’s down to $18 instead of the full $40, which is a 55 percent discount and matches the lowest price we’ve seen from past sales.
The smaller size means you can add Alexa’s help and smart home control to dorm rooms, bathrooms, tiny kitchens or other spots without a lot of space.
The discount applies to all four colorways: black, white, lavender and teal. For about $2 more, you can get the Pop with a Sengled smart bulb.
For Prime Day, you can get an Echo Pop bundled with a smart bulb for $20. The set goes for $60 if purchased separately and at full price.
The Echo Pop makes the most sense in places where space is at a premium — small kitchens, dorm rooms and bathrooms come to mind. When the Alexa speaker is paired up with the smart bulb, this set becomes a little smart home starter kit.
If you'd like to keep tabs on your living room or kitchen while you're away (or just in the other room), you might be in the market for an indoor security smart camera. Right now, the Blink Mini 2 indoor camera is on sale for $20 thanks to Prime Day (it’s usually $40).
The second generation of the Mini cam acutally works both indoors and outdoors, but requires a weather-safe power adapter if you want to stick it outside. Like all security smart cams, it’ll alert you when motion is detected and can send you a live view of what it sees, while letting you hear and talk to whomever stands before it.
The JLab Go Air Pop earbuds earned an honorable mention in our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds because they're a competent pair of earbuds for a very affordable price. So if you're looking for something that you won't worry too much about losing, these could fit the bill.
And right now for Prime Day, the buds are going for $17 instead of their $25 list price. The lowest price we've tracked is $15 earlier this year.
In our guide to the best budget earbuds, we called the Amazon Echo Buds the best option with an open-ear design. We like that they support auto pausing and multi-device pairing. They sound find out of the box, but it's definitely worth tweaking the audio with the EQ sliders in the Alexa app.
For Prime Day, Amazon has lowered the price of their buds down to $25, which is half off their list price and $10 less than their previous all-time low.
The J-Tech Digital Ergonomic Mouse is $17 for Prime Day, down from the full price of $30. This is the budget pick in our ergonomic mouse guide thanks to its vertical format, which puts your hand in a more natural, handshake position, which could be more comfortable after long hours of clicking. It also has a couple of additional programmable buttons and nifty RBC lights (which you can turn off).
Amazon’s own smart plug is the one we recommend for people with an Alexa-oriented smart home. It connects with zero fuss and reliably controls whatever lamp, fan or other simple device you plug in. I've used many different smart plugs over the past year or so, and this one continues to be the most reliable — just remember it's only going to work with Alexa-enabled speakers or via the Alexa app on iOS or Android.
Right now the plug is down to $13 after a 48 percent discount. That matches the low we saw during both the July and October Prime Days last year.
The Kasa TP-Link Smart Wi-FI outdoor Plug EP40A is on sale for $20 instead of $25 with a coupon. That’s not an all-time low, but it’s a fair price for one of our top outdoor smart plugs.
If you're planning an extravagant (or even minimal) Halloween and holiday lighting scheme outside your home, this could make good purchase. It works with all four smart home assistants (Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and Samsung's SmartThings) and has a long Wi-Fi range and two plugs you can control individually.
