Prime Day TV deals include LG C4 OLED smart TVs at record-low prices

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and now you can save on one of this year's newest OLED TVs. The LG C4 OLED smart TV lineup has dropped in price, bringing the 55-inch model down to a record low of $1,297 — that's roughly $700 off. It's typical to see TV prices fall consistently throughout the year, but this is the steepest discount we've seen since the C4 launched. You'll see discounts of hundreds of dollars on most other sizes as well.

This is the company’s mid-grade line of OLED TVs. Each model includes the updated Alpha 9 Gen 7 chip, which makes menu navigation much snappier. They also boast improved brightness when compared to previous models. These TVs almost hit 1,000 nits of brightness, which is a little dimmer than a Mini LED panel but better than many OLEDs.

There’s a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, which is perfect for gaming. To that end, these sets are compatible with G-Sync and AMD Freesync. The PC gaming bona-fides are strong with this one.

One of the cool features of this smart TV is enhanced compatibility with LG soundbars. Newly-released soundbars will connect wirelessly to the television, clearing away the endless clutter of cables from the living room.

The 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,697, which is a discount of over $1,000. For the big spenders, the massive 83-inch version is available for $4,297. This is 20 percent off the typical price.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.