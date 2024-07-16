Prime Day vacuum deals include $180 off the Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is here and the deals are flowing like a river made of coupons. Case in point? The well-regarded Dyson V15 Detect Plus cordless vacuum is just $570 as part of Prime Day vacuum deals. This is a discount of $180 and a record-low for this particular model.

This is the variation of the model that took home the top prize in our list of the best cordless vacuums, so we absolutely recommend it for those looking for a high-grade cleaning appliance. The suction power on this thing is unreal, particularly for a cordless cleaner. Typically, cordless vacuums struggle with anything beyond simple messes, but this is not true for the V15 Detect.

During our testing, we found that we rarely had to go over the same spot twice when using the vacuum. I don’t have the V15 at home, so I have to go over the same spot like five times with my current cordless vac. It’s also relatively lightweight, making it easy to haul up the stairs for multi-floor cleaning tasks. The battery life is on-point, allowing for 60 minutes of runtime before requiring a charge.

This year's Prime Day vacuum deals include the Plus version of the vacuum, which includes additional cleaning heads. The Fluffy Optic cleaner head comes with a bright light to reveal dust and grime, while the Digital Motorbar cleaner head de-tangles long hair and pet hair.

However, this isn’t a perfect vacuum, though our complaints fall squarely in the “nitpicking” category. There’s no single-button start option, which can be frustrating in some cases. Also, only the Fluffy Optic cleaner head includes that light. It would have been nice to have that on the other cleaning heads.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.