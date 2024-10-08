Prime Day vacuum deals include up to $400 off iRobot, Dyson, Shark and other robot vacuums

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

While robot vacuums are expensive, they’re a great way to automate a chore that needs to get done regularly. If you’re looking to make your home a bit smarter, or you simply hate vacuuming, October Prime Day (and sale events like it) can make it easier to jump into the world of robo-vacs by discounting top models by hundreds of dollars. October Prime Day has brought some of the lowest prices we’ve seen to many of our top picks for the best robot vacuums available today, including models from iRobot and Shark. There are even some solid cordless stick vacuums on sale as well as part of the Prime Day deals. We collected all of the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals here so you don’t have to go searching for them.

Prime Day deals on robot vacuums

iRobot

The best robot vacuums take a chore than many of us would rather not do and automates it to the point where the most you have to do is set a cleaning schedule and empty a bin every once in a while. Of course, that level of smart home automation comes at a cost — which is why it’s a good idea to take the leap on that robo-vac you’ve been eyeing while it’s on sale for October Prime Day.

Prime Day deals on cordless vacuums

Photo by Valentina Palladino / Engadget

There are some of us who actually enjoy vacuuming (guilty!), and for those folks, a cordless vacuum makes the most sense in 2024. They’re lighter and easier to maneuver than traditional, upright vacs, and some of them even come with self-emptying bases like their robot counterparts do. These are some of our favorites that have been discounted for Prime Day.

Expired Prime Day deals

iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop for $799 ($600 off): This higher-end robot vacuum and mop has a design that allows for better edge and corner cleaning, superior suction power and a self-emptying base that will automatically refill the mop cleaning solution when needed.

