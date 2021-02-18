Demo the latest RPG from the makers of 'Octopath Traveler' for free

Fans of the striking retro visuals of Square Enix's JRPG Octopath Traveler are in for a treat as a follow-up of sorts is headed to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. The new game, which goes by the working title of Project Triangle Strategy, is built from the same 2D-meets-3D mould of its predecessor. A demo is available now on the Switch eShop and you can check out those visuals in the announcement trailer below.

This time round, the focus is on tactical role-playing: The battle system sees players moving along a grid, taking turns to attack. Additional gameplay mechanics let you position your units on higher ground, giving you the advantage of increased range. You can also flank enemies on both sides and strike from behind using powerful follow-up attacks. While elemental chain reactions, ranging from fire and ice to lightning, can be used to alter the environment and defeat enemies. It should all feel familiar to old-school tactical game buffs or anyone who's tried their hand at Final Fantasy Tactics.

The story, meanwhile, revolves around a battle between three nations vying to seize control of the diminishing resources of salt and iron. As with Octopath, it sounds like you'll be taking control of a group of characters, only this time there's something called the Scales of Conviction (split between Utility, Morality and Liberty) which each individual can influence. Hence, the all-caps "TRIANGLE" of the title. If you're not quite sure what it all means, just jump in and take the demo for a spin.