Image credit: Aaron Souppouris/Engadget

The PS5 could've been even larger

Senior Art Director Yujin Morisawa said the engineering team had to tell him his design was too big.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
PS5
Aaron Souppouris/Engadget

The PS5 is huge. It would tower over every other console you put it next to, even the Xbox Series X and the PS3, which are pretty big systems themselves. According to Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Senior Art Director Yujin Morisawa, though, it would’ve been even larger if the engineering team didn’t tell him to shrink it down a bit.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Morisawa said that he knew the console had to be bigger than its predecessors, because more power means the need for a bigger heatsink and more air flow. Indeed, a teardown previously revealed a complex cooling system and a massive heatsink. Sounds like he went a bit too far, however, because the engineering team told him that what he had in mind was “too big.” The designer said:

“In the beginning, when I started drawing, it was much larger even though I didn’t know what engineering was going to do. It’s kind of funny that engineering actually told me it’s too big. So, I actually had to shrink it down a little bit from the first drawing.”

Even though the final product is still pretty chunky, he said they’ve come to “the perfect size” — any thinner and the air flow would suffer. As for the console’s design, Morisawa said that he was inspired by the idea of “five dimensions” and that he wanted a look that conveys the aura of a powerful machine. That said, the console’s design may not be for everyone. When we tested the PS5 for our review, we found that it felt “flimsy and precarious,” like a premium device sandwiched in “between two thin pieces of plastic” that couldn’t “survive even a short drop.” We still gave the console a score of 87, however, for fast 4K gaming, minimal load times and a solid launch lineup.

In this article: PS5, Yujin Morisawa, PlayStation 5, Sony, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
