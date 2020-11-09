The PS5 could've been even larger

The PS5 is huge. It would tower over every other console you put it next to, even the Xbox Series X and the PS3, which are pretty big systems themselves. According to Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Senior Art Director Yujin Morisawa, though, it would’ve been even larger if the engineering team didn’t tell him to shrink it down a bit.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Morisawa said that he knew the console had to be bigger than its predecessors, because more power means the need for a bigger heatsink and more air flow. Indeed, a teardown previously revealed a complex cooling system and a massive heatsink. Sounds like he went a bit too far, however, because the engineering team told him that what he had in mind was “too big.” The designer said: