PS5 Slim consoles are $50 off ahead of Prime Day

Here are some solid PS5 Prime Day deals for those who aren't in the market for a PS5 Pro.

Prime Day is almost upon us, but you don't have to wait any time at all to find some good deals. Case in point: both variants of the PS5 Slim have dropped by $50, so if you've been holding off on making the leap to current-gen consoles (and the PS5 Pro is perhaps a little too on the pricey side), this is a solid discount that's worth considering. The Digital Edition (the one without a disc drive) has dropped to $400, while the regular edition can be yours for $450.

The PS5 Slim variants have all the power of the original PS5 units but in a more slender form factor. Given how chunky those first models were, that's nothing to sniff at.

If you buy the Slim Digital Edition and later decide that you'd like a disc drive so you can use Blu-rays, DVDs or physical editions of games on your PS5, you can pick up an $80 attachment . However, it's worth noting that the add-on has been going in and out of stock in anticipation of the PS5 Pro, which doesn't have a disc drive built in but is compatible with the attachment.

The PS5 games library is very robust at this point, thanks to killer first-party titles such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the utterly terrific Astro Bot . Sony is remastering some major games that debuted on PS4 for the console too, including both chapters of The Last of Us and Horizon Zero Dawn . There's a huge selection of great third-party games to jump into as well, like the latest EA Sports FC, Madden NFL and NBA 2K games for sports fans, Elden Ring and Baldur's Gate 3 . And let's not forget the small matter of a new Call of Duty game dropping in a few weeks .

So, if you do pick up a PS5 Slim, you'll have a ton of games to buy and check out. That said, a PS Plus Extra or Premium subscription might be what you want, as that will give you access to a large library of titles right out of the gate.

