Razer's Blade 14 gaming laptop is $800 off for Amazon's October Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Early Access sale may represent an ideal opportunity to snag a high-performance portable. The company is selling Razer's late 2021 Blade 14 gaming laptop for $2,000, or a whopping $800 off. That gets you an eight-core Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, a smooth 165Hz 1440p display, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and, crucially, GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. This is an easy-to-carry machine that can readily handle the latest games.

This Blade 14 configuration isn't using one of the latest Ryzen chips, but it's still a beast that competes well against other gaming laptops, including larger 15- and 16-inch systems. You'll have plenty of ports, and the display is a treat whether or not you're engrossed in the latest action title. Combine this with a 3.9-pound weight and Razer's system might be ideal if you want a do-anything computer that can follow you most anywhere.

There are a few sacrifices. As you might guess, a Ryzen 9 and an RTX 3080 generate a lot of heat in this form factor. The keyboard is a bit cramped, and you'll be stuck with the included RAM. You'll want to look elsewhere if you either game directly on your lap or see yourself requiring 32GB of memory in the future. With this kind of discount, though, you're getting a lot for the money.

