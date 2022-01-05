Razer and Fossil made a limited edition smartwatch for gamers

There's now a more affordable way to wear your devotion to gaming on your wrist. Razer and Fossil have teamed up to release a limited-edition Gen 6 smartwatch built with gamers in mind. The new wristwear adds three custom watch faces — yes, including an RGB-inspired "Chroma" face. You'll also receive two custom silicone straps that include a sober black and Razer's iconic (if slightly eye-searing) green.

This is otherwise the Gen 6 you've come to know. The 44mm steel case, Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, 3ATM water resistance, blood oxygen monitoring and 1.28-inch circular display will be familiar if you've shopped Fossil's recent smartwatches. Not these are necessarily bad things — the Razer watch should be a fast, capable timepiece. You won't get LTE and you'll have just 8GB of storage, but the very fast charging (80 percent in 30 minutes) should keep the device powered even if you regularly use sleep tracking.

The Razer x Fossil watch will be available worldwide later in January for a reasonable $329. You'll need to scramble to get one, though. The two companies are making an appropriately nerdy 1,337 units, so you might have to 'settle' for a standard Gen 6. Much like TAG Heuer's Super Mario piece, this is more about exclusivity and flexing than making smartwatches a staple of the gaming community.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2022 right here!