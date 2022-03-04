Razor made an electric version of its original metal scooter

If there’s one thing that really defined that murky period just after the turn of the millennium, it was the Razor Scooter craze. A thin-and-light scooter with impractically-small wheels, these vehicles were the ride of choice for tweens all over the US, at least before they got their own cars. Now, however, Razor is hoping to juice the nostalgia gland of all those kids by electrifying its original thin-and-light kick scooter. The Razor Icon is a scaled-up version of its original Model A, remade in the form of an e-scooter with the original-ish styling and detail.

The Icon is packing a 36V lithium-ion battery connected to a 350-watt motor that the company promises has a range of 18 miles, and a top speed of 18 miles per hour. Crafted with “aircraft grade aluminum” it’s designed to evoke those memories of kicking around your neighborhood or mall back when life was sweet. You’ll also find a LED headlamp and brake light to ensure you’re safe tootling around on those 8.5-inch airless tires.

Of course, this isn’t actually Razor’s first (second, or third) e-scooter, and it has a fairly beefy business offering a number of models. Earlier this year, it announced a partnership with Jeep to craft the RX200, an “off-road” scooter with a slow top speed but inflated tires and a 40-minute battery life. The models that Razor currently sell, however, do lack that certain stark something compared to its original, foot-powered design. It’s perhaps this issue more than the rest that the Icon is designed to address (although the E-Prime, I’ll admit, does come close).

Given that this is a nice piece of nostalgia it’s no surprise that the Razor Icon is being launched at Toy Fair today. And, naturally, it’s decided to take pre-orders for this thing via Kickstarter (Kickstarter! Another thing we can get nostalgic about) with early birds able to pick up a model for $549, while latecomers who spent their mornings pretending that listening to Warning was a good idea will have to spend $599.