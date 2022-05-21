Recommended Reading: Inside Apple's mixed-reality headset project

The inside story of why Apple bet big on a mixed-reality headset
Wayne Ma, The Information
The Information chronicles the development of Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset in the first of two articles. This first installment covers the initial struggles to get the project going and the constant delays created by a host of challenges.
Behind CBS’ approach to elevating Serie A in the US
Felipe Cardenas, The Athletic
CBS pried the rights to Italy's Serie A soccer league away from ESPN for Paramount+. The Athletic explains how a mix of "football and fun" helped the network package a league it thinks will become more popular in the US.
Inside the smell-o-verse: Meet the companies trying to bring scent to the metaverse
Zara Stone, Fast Company
In addition to companies needing to solve the whole no legs in the metaverse problem, there are a number of startups trying to unlock another challenge for virtual worlds.