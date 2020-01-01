Latest in Gear

Recommended Reading: Livestreamed concerts with no crowds are still extremely risky

The week's noteworthy writing on technology and more.
Billy Steele
2h ago
Underoath on risks and excitement of full-album livestream concert series

Eli Enis, Revolver

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed bands to Instagram Live, YouTube streams and other avenues to keep in touch with fans. Typically, those performances are stripped down acoustic sets or pre-recorded and edited short films, since band members risk contracting (or spreading) the virus if they congregate.

Metalcore act Underoath began a series of livestreams this week where the group will play three albums front to back — all together, in the same venue and essentially on stage. Even if you don’t like the music, this piece is worth a read to understand what musicians are facing if they want to do a “real” livestream performance under the current circumstances. Touring isn’t an option until further notice, so this may be the best option we have for several months.

How Nespresso's coffee revolution got ground down

Ed Cumming, The Guardian

Nestlé’s single-serve coffee pods were revolutionary, especially when you consider the concept dates back to the 1970s. And the craze continues today: the company sells around 14 billion Nespresso capsules a year. But The Guardian examines if the single-serve concept can survive a time when we’re all coffee nerds and reducing waste is trendy.

How to digitize vinyl records

Philip Sherburne, Pitchfork

A vinyl collection is great for cataloging your favorites and rarities, but the format isn’t portable. And in an age when our phones are our main music machines, being able to digitize those physical albums in a way that they still sound good is a useful skill. Pitchfork walks you through the process, so you can preserve your collection and take it with you anywhere.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
