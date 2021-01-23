Latest in Gear

Recommended Reading: What went wrong with Cyberpunk 2077?

The week's noteworthy writing on technology and more.
Inside Cyberpunk 2077's disastrous rollout

Jason Schreier, Bloomberg

Interviews with more than 20 CD Projekt Red staff members (current and former) uncovered a development cycle “marred by unchecked ambition, poor planning and technical shortcomings.” That included a demo at E3 2018 that “was almost entirely fake” as some gameplay systems didn’t yet exist at the time it was shown.

“If they won’t hear us, they will fear us”: How the Capitol assault was planned on Facebook

David Mack, Ryan Mac and Ken Bensinger, BuzzFeed News

A report from tech watchdog Tech Transparency Project (TTP) details how Facebook was used as a key planning tool for the January 6th takeover of the US Capitol. In the weeks afterwards, a number of reports have indicated much of the coordination was done out in the open on social media. This a substantial stack of the evidence.

After the resistance, what's next for the Crooked Media podcasting empire?

Natalie Jarveym, The Hollywood Reporter

Former Obama staffers built a podcast juggernaut following the 2016 election, one that would eventually become a huge organizer for voter action in 2018 and 2020. Their production company, Crooked Media, amassed over 20 shows — including the popular bi-weekly Pod Save America. Now the trio is looking to move beyond the microphone into film and television. And yes, of course, more podcasts.

