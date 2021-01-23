Recommended Reading: What went wrong with Cyberpunk 2077?

David Mack, Ryan Mac and Ken Bensinger, BuzzFeed News

A report from tech watchdog Tech Transparency Project (TTP) details how Facebook was used as a key planning tool for the January 6th takeover of the US Capitol. In the weeks afterwards, a number of reports have indicated much of the coordination was done out in the open on social media. This a substantial stack of the evidence.

Natalie Jarveym, The Hollywood Reporter

Former Obama staffers built a podcast juggernaut following the 2016 election, one that would eventually become a huge organizer for voter action in 2018 and 2020. Their production company, Crooked Media, amassed over 20 shows — including the popular bi-weekly Pod Save America. Now the trio is looking to move beyond the microphone into film and television. And yes, of course, more podcasts.