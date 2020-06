Franklin Foer, The Atlantic

When the US and countries around the world began to shut down, tech companies of all sizes announced plans to help. From donations to converting production lines for supplies and developing contact-tracing software, a large chunk of the industry offered to lend a hand. But were all of these companies a little too eager to help? The Atlantic explains the motives.

Arielle Pardes, Wired

Slack made a lot of companies happy this week when it announced that up to 20 different organizations could chat in the same channel. While it may sound like work email could soon be a relic of the past, Slack’s CEO isn’t ready to replace your inbox just yet.