Reddit makes easier to share and view linked posts on social media sites Up until now, Reddit 'didn't make it easy' to share posts, it admitted.

Admitting that "we didn't make it easy to" share posts on other social media platforms, Reddit has announced that it's rolling out new features to fix that issue. Those include an updated "shared link" preview for text posts shared via messaging services, new sharing for Instagram Stories, one-tap screenshot sharing and more. The improvements arrive on the heels of other user-friendly features like an updated interface, improved comment searching and more.

In the past, sharing a Reddit post on a messaging app like WhatsApp forced the recipient to click the link to see what was going on. Now, you get a visual preview of the content, along with the subreddit name, total upvotes and comments.

Another new trick is the ability to share Reddit content directly to Instagram stories without the need to screenshot or download content to your phone. And much like with apps like Google Photos, a new custom "share sheet" pops up showing your most-used social channels, so you can quickly publish without leaving the Reddit app. There's also a one-tap screenshot sharing experience that allows you to share content without saving images to your device. That provides a direct link to the content rather than just a screenshot.

Finally, Reddit has introduced a new embedding toolbox that makes it easier to embed tweets in articles or CMS platforms like WordPress. Again, that allows users to not only show Reddit content on a website, but also link to it directly. That brings it in line with other social media sites like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which have had the capability since forever.

Subscribe to the Engadget Deals Newsletter Great deals on consumer electronics delivered straight to your inbox, curated by Engadget’s editorial team. See latest Subscribe Please enter a valid email address Please select a newsletter By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.

It's hard to believe that Reddit has existed so far without these features, but the company evidently felt that it stood alone and didn't need the extra reach. The sharing follows other updates designed to make the app and websites easier to use, like the ability search within post comments, the addition of new text browsing feeds including Read and Watch, a revised, decluttered interface and more. At the same time, Reddit recently made API access a paid feature, ostensibly due to AI training concerns.