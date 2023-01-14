The app isn't working on the web, and its native app appears to be mostly down.

Reddit suffers ‘major outage’ due to internal systems issue The app isn't working on the web, and its native app appears to be mostly down.

If you’re having trouble accessing Reddit, it isn’t just you. The platform is experiencing an outage that has already lasted more than 90 minutes at the time of publication. Reddit lists desktop and mobile web access as offline amid a “major outage,” while the native mobile app has a “partial outage.” In addition, it doesn’t appear to load on the web or the Reddit mobile app.

Reddit’s system status page listed the service as “Investigating” at 3:12 PM EDT on Tuesday, saying, “Reddit is currently offline. We're working to identify the issue.” At 3:56 PM, the status was updated to “Identified,” with the note, “We've identified an internal systems issue and are working to determine a fix.” Additionally, third-party site DownDetector showed a massive spike in reported problems at around 2:50 PM.

Developing…