Riot brings 'League of Legends,' Valorant' and other titles to Epic Games Store

Riot Games is taking its PC titles into new territory as League of Legends , Valorant , Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra are all now available on the Epic Games Store . The move could get the four free-to-play titles in front of a wider audience.

You'll need to install the new Riot Client (which debuted earlier this month), but you can fire up the games from Epic's app or a desktop shortcut. If you already play any of those games, you'll still be able to sign in with your account and access your existing friends list.

The partnership between Riot and Epic extends to the latter's titles too. League of Legends champion Jinx is dropping into Fortnite , marking the first appearance of a LoL character in a non-Riot game.