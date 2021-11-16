'Rocket League Sideswipe' for mobile has launched into pre-season

The new mobile game Rocket League Sideswipe has launched into pre-season starting in Oceania with a wider rollout coming soon, developer Psyonix has announced. The car soccer game for iOS and Android was revealed earlier in March as a mobile, 2D version of Rocket League that lets you play solo or team up with a friend for two vs. two matches.

Instead of the regular 3D Rocket League perspective, Sideswipe has a 2D side-on view, as the name suggests. It uses touch controls that are relatively easy to master, according to Psyonix, but will also offer advanced control mechanics for better players. As with the original, it will offer a ranking system for competitive modes with plenty of car customization options.

As the game trailer above shows, it looks to capture the spirit of the original game and actually crosses over in one way. As the developer detailed, logging in with your Epic Games account for online matches will let you earn extra XP across both Rocket League and Sideswipe.

"Every time you level up in Sideswipe, you'll earn a 'Bonus Win' in Rocket League. Then, once you win an Online Match in Rocket League, you'll get extra XP for that Bonus Win. Bonus Wins can also be earned for Sideswipe by playing Rocket League, so enjoy the extra XP in both games," Psyonix wrote.

Psyonix no doubt launched Rocket League Sideswipe in Oceania (Australia, Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia) to shake out any bugs, but confirmed that the game will launch globally before the end of the year. So far, however, it has yet to provide any details for a further rollout.