Roku will put Walmart shopping ads on its streaming devices

Roku has teamed up with Walmart to serve a new kind of advertisement that will let you shop straight from your TV. Unlike typical TV ads that only showcase a specific service or product, these shoppable ads are more similar to advertisements you see online. Viewers who do find something they want to buy from the shoppable ads can press OK on their remote to begin Walmart's checkout process. Their payment details will be automatically populated with their information from Roku Pay, so they'd only have to press OK to complete their purchase. They'll then get an email confirmation from Walmart with shipping and return information.

Since this is a pilot partnership between the companies, the shoppable ads powered Roku's ad-buying platform called OneView will only feature products fulfilled by Walmart. Of course, ads always have the potential to be annoying, but Roku's announcement suggests that it will at least show ads targeted towards its users, thanks to its advertising tech. The company also said that future iterations of this pilot program "will look for opportunities to build deeper commerce experiences that meet customers where they are."

This isn't the first time Roku and Walmart have joined forces: Last year, Roku debuted its new LE streaming player as a $15 Walmart exclusive for Black Friday. The device eventually made its way to other retailers like Amazon, where it's being sold at prices ranging from $24 to $30.