Roomba Essential robot vacuums are on sale for as low as $180 right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Roomba Essential robot vacuums are on sale via Amazon right now and there are some great deals. The iRobot Roomba Vac Essential Q0120 is on sale for just $180 , which is a discount of nearly 30 percent.

The Vac Essential line is a slightly-upgraded rebrand of the fantastic Roomba 694 , which topped our list of the best budget robot vacuums . The Q0120 boasts three different levels of suction to handle different types of messes and excels on both carpets and hard floors. It also features the same smart navigation algorithms as other iRoomba products, with sensors to help it avoid furniture and stairs.

Just like its pricier cousins, it’ll even return to the dock for juice on its own when running low on power. It can spot clean, handle corners and slide into tight spots like underneath beds and sofas. As a bonus, your cats will be absolutely terrified of or entranced with the thing.

One task the Q0120 can’t do, however, is mop. That’s where the iRobot Roomba Essential Y0140 comes into play, which is on sale for $200 instead of $275. This model can do everything outlined above, but it vacuums and mops in a single pass. You’ll never have to lift a finger ever again, except to empty debris from the robot. These models don’t come with self-emptying bins.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.