Samsung (finally, properly) launches the Galaxy Ring

At Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung has today announced the Galaxy Ring, a finger-worn wearable bolstering its ecosystem of health-tracking gear. Yes, this is the third or fourth time it’s been announced, but today is the day it’s actually available for you to pre-order. It’s a conscious attempt to corner a market held by plenty of smaller players in the space, most notably the Oura Ring. You’ll also get the usual AI woo insights to help you take better care of your body when you think things might not be going well.

The company boasts that it has embedded its existing sensor technology into the far smaller space a ring affords. It’s carrying an accelerometer, PPG / heart rate and skin temperature sensor, which will feed data to Samsung Health to build a portrait of your body. In the app, you’ll be able to look at your sleep score, how much you move during sleep, your heart and respiratory rate as well as your menstrual cycle. An overall Energy Score will track how well it thinks you’re feeling every day and offer suggestions on what to change.

You’ll also benefit from Heart Rate Alerts should your ticker get too slow or too fast, and give you a heads-up to avoid any trouble. There’s the table-stakes stuff, too, like automatic workout detection and alerts when the ring doesn’t think you’ve moved enough of late. Not to mention the ring can be used as a remote shutter trigger for your Galaxy-branded smartphone.

Of course, there's only so much a smart ring can do given the constraints inherent in the form, an issue I outlined in detail back in April. But if you're already in Samsung's ecosystem and want to ensure that you are always getting the most detailed insights on your body possible, this is a no-brainer.

Galaxy Ring is made from titanium and is rated for depths of water up to 100 meters, with an IP68 for water and dust ingress. Depending on the size of ring you opt for, it’ll weigh between 2.3 and 3 grams, with a quoted battery life of up to seven days on a single charge. Galaxy Ring is available in Titanium Black, Silver or Gold, and will cost $400. Pre-orders in the US begin on July 10, with general availability starting July 24.

