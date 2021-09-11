Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale for $100 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds 2 impressed us with all of the premium features they offer at a decent $150 price tag. But now you can grab the wireless earbuds for $50 less thanks to a new sale at Woot. The online retailer has the Galaxy Buds 2 for $100, which is a new record low. As always, we recommend checking out Woot's return policy before purchasing from them as their rules are different than those of their parent company, Amazon.

Samsung brought a select bunch of features from its higher end Galaxy Buds+ earbuds down to the Galaxy Buds 2. Notably, these buds have solid sound quality plus active noise-cancellation and an adjustable ambient sound mode. While the ANC isn't as strong on these buds as some more expensive models, it still blocks out most environmental noise well. They also have a small, comfortable design that's easy to wear for hours on end, and with their five-hour battery life (with ANC turned on), you'll be able to do just that. We also appreciate that their case supports wireless charging — something that's often left out of affordable wireless earbuds.

The biggest caveat with the Buds 2 is that they're best for Android users, and particularly great for those with Samsung smartphones. Whereas other Samsung earbuds offer better integration with iOS, the Buds 2 focus on Android. Sure, you could use the Buds 2 with an iPhone or an iPad, but you'll be stuck with the default settings. If you or someone on your holiday gift list is an Android users in need of a new pair of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid option — especially at this sale price.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.