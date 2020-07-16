Are the Galaxy S20 phones the flagships that fans deserve?

Back in February, Samsung released the new crown jewels of its Galaxy line of phones: the S20, the S20+ and the S20 Ultra. The two smaller models (the S20 and S20+) impressed reviews editor Cherlynn Low with their long battery life, improved camera and 5G support. The S20 Ultra has a bigger screen, more camera features and higher-end specs, making it the most powerful but also the most expensive. The final scores for the S20 line were 87, 85 and 80.

If you bought one of the S20 phones, what did you think? We want to hear all of your impressions and feedback over on the S20 product pages: Head here if you’ve got an S20, use this page for the S20+ and go here if you shelled out extra for the S20 Ultra. Your reviews help your fellow readers make better buying decisions so don’t leave any details out! The best reviews will get featured in an upcoming user review roundup article.