Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22+ vs. the competition: Even more camera options

Today Samsung showed off its latest large flagship phone, the S22 Ultra. But users with smaller hands and smaller pockets need not fear being left out, as the company also debuted two smaller phones with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and triple-camera array. These 6.1- and 6.6-inch handsets will be facing off against powerful phones from Apple and Google — check out all the specs below to see how they stack up, and be sure to check out our hands-on!

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

iPhone 13

Pixel 6

Pricing

Starts at $800

Starts at $1,000

$799 / $899 / $1,099

$599

Dimensions

146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm (6.43 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches)

157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 (6.2 x 2.98 x 0.3 inches)

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 inches)

158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm (6.2 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches)

Weight

168g (5.92 ounces)

196g (6.91 ounces)

174g (6.14 ounces)

207g (7.3 ounces)

Screen size

6.1 inches (154.94 mm)

6.6 inches (167.64 mm)

6.1 inches (154.94 mm)

6.4 inches (163 mm)

Screen resolution

2,340 x 1,080 (422 ppi)

2,340 x 1,080 (390 ppi)

2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)

2,400 x 1,080 (411 ppi)

Screen type

AMOLED

AMOLED

Super Retina XDR

OLED

Battery

3,700 mAh

4,500 mAh

3,240 mAh

4,614 mAh

Internal storage

128 / 256 GB

128 / 256 GB

128 / 256 / 512 GB

128 / 256 GB

External storage

None

None

None

None

Rear camera(s)

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 50MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 10MP, f/2.4

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 50MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 10MP, f/2.4

Dual cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.6

Dual cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 50MP, f/1.9

Front camera(s)

10MP, f/2.2

10MP, f/2.2

12MP, f/2.2

8MP, f/2.2

Video capture

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

SoC

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Apple A15 Bionic

Google Tensor

CPU

3.0 GHz octa-core

3.0 GHz octa-core

3.22 GHz hexa-core

2.8 GHz octa-core

GPU

Adreno 730

Adreno 730

Apple hexa-core GPU

ARM Mali G78

RAM

8 GB

8 GB

4 GB

8 GB

WiFi

802.11ax

802.11ax

802.11ax

802.11ax

Bluetooth

v5.2

v5.2

v5.0

v5.2

NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Operating system

Android 12

Android 12

iOS 15

Android 12

Other features

USB-C, Qi wireless charging

USB-C, Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

USB-C, Qi wireless charging

Catch up on all of the news from Samsung’s February Unpacked event right here!

