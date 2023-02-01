Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra vs. the competition: All about those cameras

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S23 series, and the formula will seem familiar if you've seen the company's phones from the past few years: one 'small' 6.1-inch handset, a larger 6.6-inch version and a range-topping 6.8-inch Ultra that steals the show. They're all faster and take better photos. The competitive landscape is very different this year, however. The S23 line is competing against not just an expanded Apple lineup with two large-screen iPhones, but a Pixel family that finally lives up to some of Google's loftier promises. Check out the specs below to see how they compare, and be sure to look at our hands-on sessions with the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra.

What's Changed

The centerpiece upgrade, as you may have guessed, is the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200-megapixel main camera. It makes the S22 Ultra's 108MP sensor seem modest, and Samsung claims strong low-light photography as well as 8K video at 30 frames per second. You can also expect an improved 12MP selfie camera on the S23 and S23+ models (up from 10MP) with 60FPS HDR, and those phones can shoot Expert RAW photos at their primary camera's full 50MP resolution.

After that, the Galaxy S23 series revolves around incremental (if welcome) updates. They all use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which promises ray-traced graphics and big boosts for AI performance and power efficiency. Batteries are ever-so-slightly larger, and there's greater use of recycled components. Memory and storage are largely unchanged, although that still delivers up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage on the S23 Ultra. You'll still want the highest-end device if you crave more than 8GB of RAM and a 1080p display. Simply speaking, there's no rush to upgrade from the S22 if you're still happy with its capabilities.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max

Galaxy S23 Ultra iPhone 14 Pro Max Pricing Starts at $1,200 Starts at $1,099 Dimensions 163.3 x 78 x 8.9 mm (6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 in) 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85 mm (6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31 in) Weight 233.9g (8.25oz) 240g (8.47oz) Screen size 6.8in (173mm) 6.7in (170mm) Screen resolution 3,088 x 1,440 (501PPI) 2,778 x 1,284 (458PPI) Screen type AMOLED (120Hz, always on) Super Retina XDR (120Hz, always on) Battery 5,000mAh 4,323mAh Internal storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB External storage None None Rear camera(s) Four cameras: Wide, 200MP, f/1.7 Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2 Right telephoto, 10MP, f/2.4 Left telephoto, 10MP, f/4.9 Three cameras: Wide, 48MP f/1.78 Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2 Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8 Front camera(s) 12MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/1.9 Video capture 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Apple A16 Bionic CPU 3.36GHz octa-core 3.46GHz hexa-core GPU Adreno 740 Apple penta-core GPU RAM 8 / 12 GB 6 GB WiFi WiFi 6e WiFi 6 Bluetooth v.5.3 v.5.3 NFC Yes Yes Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 Other features USB-C, Qi wireless charging, reverse charging Lightning, Qi wireless charging, MagSafe charging

Galaxy S23+ vs. Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Plus

Galaxy S23+ Pixel 7 Pro iPhone 14 Plus Pricing Starts at $1,000 Starts at $899 Starts at $899 Dimensions 157.7 x 76.2 x 7.6 mm (6.21 x 3 x 0.3 in) 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm (6.4 x 3 x 0.35 in) 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.31 in) Weight 195.9g (6.9oz) 212g (7.5oz) 203g (7.16oz) Screen size 6.6in (167.6mm) 6.7in (170.2mm) 6.7in (170.2mm) Screen resolution 2,340 x 1,080 (422PPI) 3,120 x 1,440 2,778 x 1,284 Screen type AMOLED (120Hz, always on) AMOLED (120Hz, always on) AMOLED (60Hz) Battery 4,700mAh 5,000mAh 4,323mAh Internal storage 256 / 512 GB 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 / 512 GB External storage None None None Rear camera(s) Three cameras: Wide, 50MP, f/1.8 Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2 Telephoto, 10MP, f/2.4 Three cameras: Wide, 50MP, f/1.85 Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2 Telephoto, 48MP, f/3.5 Two cameras: Wide, 12MP, f/1.5 Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4 Front camera(s) 12MP, f/2.2 10.8MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/1.9 Video capture 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Google Tensor G2 Apple A15 Bionic CPU 3.36GHz octa-core 2.85GHz octa-core 3.24GHz hexa-core GPU Adreno 740 Mali-G710 MP07 Apple penta-core GPU RAM 8GB 12GB 6GB WiFi WiFi 6e WiFi 6e WiFi 6 Bluetooth v.5.3 v.5.2 v.5.3 NFC Yes Yes Yes Operating system Android 13 Android 13 iOS 16 Other features USB-C, Qi wireless charging, reverse charging USB-C, Qi wireless charging, reverse charging Lightning, Qi wireless charging, MagSafe charging

Galaxy S23 vs. Pixel 7 and iPhone 14

