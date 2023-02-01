Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra vs. the competition: All about those cameras

Performance and battery life upgrades are modest.
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra and S23+
Samsung

Jon Fingas
Jon Fingas|@jonfingas|February 1, 2023 1:15 PM

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S23 series, and the formula will seem familiar if you've seen the company's phones from the past few years: one 'small' 6.1-inch handset, a larger 6.6-inch version and a range-topping 6.8-inch Ultra that steals the show. They're all faster and take better photos. The competitive landscape is very different this year, however. The S23 line is competing against not just an expanded Apple lineup with two large-screen iPhones, but a Pixel family that finally lives up to some of Google's loftier promises. Check out the specs below to see how they compare, and be sure to look at our hands-on sessions with the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra.

What's Changed

The centerpiece upgrade, as you may have guessed, is the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200-megapixel main camera. It makes the S22 Ultra's 108MP sensor seem modest, and Samsung claims strong low-light photography as well as 8K video at 30 frames per second. You can also expect an improved 12MP selfie camera on the S23 and S23+ models (up from 10MP) with 60FPS HDR, and those phones can shoot Expert RAW photos at their primary camera's full 50MP resolution.

After that, the Galaxy S23 series revolves around incremental (if welcome) updates. They all use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which promises ray-traced graphics and big boosts for AI performance and power efficiency. Batteries are ever-so-slightly larger, and there's greater use of recycled components. Memory and storage are largely unchanged, although that still delivers up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage on the S23 Ultra. You'll still want the highest-end device if you crave more than 8GB of RAM and a 1080p display. Simply speaking, there's no rush to upgrade from the S22 if you're still happy with its capabilities.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max

Galaxy S23 Ultra

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Pricing

Starts at $1,200

Starts at $1,099

Dimensions

163.3 x 78 x 8.9 mm (6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 in)

160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85 mm (6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31 in)

Weight

233.9g (8.25oz)

240g (8.47oz)

Screen size

6.8in (173mm)

6.7in (170mm)

Screen resolution

3,088 x 1,440 (501PPI)

2,778 x 1,284 (458PPI)

Screen type

AMOLED (120Hz, always on)

Super Retina XDR (120Hz, always on)

Battery

5,000mAh

4,323mAh

Internal storage

128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB

128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB

External storage

None

None

Rear camera(s)

Four cameras:

Wide, 200MP, f/1.7

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Right telephoto, 10MP, f/2.4

Left telephoto, 10MP, f/4.9

Three cameras:

Wide, 48MP f/1.78

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8

Front camera(s)

12MP, f/2.2

12MP, f/1.9

Video capture

8K at 30FPS

4K at 60FPS

SoC

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Apple A16 Bionic

CPU

3.36GHz octa-core

3.46GHz hexa-core

GPU

Adreno 740

Apple penta-core GPU

RAM

8 / 12 GB

6 GB

WiFi

WiFi 6e

WiFi 6

Bluetooth

v.5.3

v.5.3

NFC

Yes

Yes

Operating system

Android 13

iOS 16

Other features

USB-C, Qi wireless charging, reverse charging

Lightning, Qi wireless charging, MagSafe charging

Galaxy S23+ vs. Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Samsung

Galaxy S23+

Pixel 7 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

Pricing

Starts at $1,000

Starts at $899

Starts at $899

Dimensions

157.7 x 76.2 x 7.6 mm (6.21 x 3 x 0.3 in)

162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm (6.4 x 3 x 0.35 in)

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.31 in)

Weight

195.9g (6.9oz)

212g (7.5oz)

203g (7.16oz)

Screen size

6.6in (167.6mm)

6.7in (170.2mm)

6.7in (170.2mm)

Screen resolution

2,340 x 1,080 (422PPI)

3,120 x 1,440

2,778 x 1,284

Screen type

AMOLED (120Hz, always on)

AMOLED (120Hz, always on)

AMOLED (60Hz)

Battery

4,700mAh

5,000mAh

4,323mAh

Internal storage

256 / 512 GB

128 / 256 GB

128 / 256 / 512 GB

External storage

None

None

None

Rear camera(s)

Three cameras:

Wide, 50MP, f/1.8

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Telephoto, 10MP, f/2.4

Three cameras:

Wide, 50MP, f/1.85

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Telephoto, 48MP, f/3.5

Two cameras:

Wide, 12MP, f/1.5

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4

Front camera(s)

12MP, f/2.2

10.8MP, f/2.2

12MP, f/1.9

Video capture

8K at 30FPS

4K at 60FPS

4K at 60FPS

SoC

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Google Tensor G2

Apple A15 Bionic

CPU

3.36GHz octa-core

2.85GHz octa-core

3.24GHz hexa-core

GPU

Adreno 740

Mali-G710 MP07

Apple penta-core GPU

RAM

8GB

12GB

6GB

WiFi

WiFi 6e

WiFi 6e

WiFi 6

Bluetooth

v.5.3

v.5.2

v.5.3

NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

Operating system

Android 13

Android 13

iOS 16

Other features

USB-C, Qi wireless charging, reverse charging

USB-C, Qi wireless charging, reverse charging

Lightning, Qi wireless charging, MagSafe charging

Galaxy S23 vs. Pixel 7 and iPhone 14

Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung

Galaxy S23

Pixel 7

iPhone 14

Pricing

Starts at $800

Starts at $599

Starts at $799

Dimensions

146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm (5.76 x 2.8 x 0.3 in)

155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm (6.1 x 2.9 x 0.34 in)

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm (5.8 x 2.8 x 0.31 in)

Weight

168.1g (5.93oz)

197g (6.95oz)

172g (6.07oz)

Screen size

6.1in (154.94mm)

6.3in (160.5mm)

6.1in (154.94mm)

Screen resolution

2,340 x 1,080 (422PPI)

2,400 x 1,080 (416PPI)

2,532 x 1,170 (460PPI)

Screen type

AMOLED (120Hz, always on)

AMOLED (90Hz, always on)

AMOLED (60Hz)

Battery

3,900mAh

4,355mAh

3,279mAh

Internal storage

128 / 256 GB

128 / 256 GB

128 / 256 / 512 GB

External storage

None

None

None

Rear camera(s)

Three cameras:

Wide, 50MP, f/1.8

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Telephoto, 10MP, f/2.4

Two cameras:

Wide, 50MP, f/1.85

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Two cameras:

Wide, 12MP, f/1.5

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4

Front camera(s)

12MP, f/2.2

10.8MP, f/2.2

12MP, f/1.9

Video capture

8K at 30FPS

4K at 60FPS

4K at 60FPS

SoC

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Google Tensor G2

Apple A15 Bionic

CPU

3.36GHz octa-core

2.85GHz octa-core

3.24GHz hexa-core

GPU

Adreno 740

Mali-G710 MP07

Apple penta-core GPU

RAM

8GB

8GB

6GB

WiFi

WiFi 6e

WiFi 6e

WiFi 6

Bluetooth

v.5.3

v.5.2

v.5.3

NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

Operating system

Android 13

Android 13

iOS 16

Other features

USB-C, Qi wireless charging, reverse charging

USB-C, Qi wireless charging, reverse charging

Lightning, Qi wireless charging, MagSafe charging

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra vs. the competition: All about those cameras
