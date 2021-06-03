Samsung’s $1,299 Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum detects small objects and cables

Samsung has launched the Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum it first announced at CES this year, which it says is world's first in its category to have active stereo-type 3D sensor and an Intel AI solution. Those features apparently give the vacuum the capability to avoid gobbling up anything it shouldn't. One of the biggest issues with robot vacuums is that even with technologies that can detect obstacles, they still sometimes end up eating your power cords and even your poor pet's tail. That's not something you have to worry about with the Jet Bot AI+ — based on how Samsung describes its new machine, at least.

The vacuum's 3D sensor can scan wide areas and detect objects as small as one centimeter. Meanwhile, the AI-powered object recognition technology can recognize appliances and furniture, as well as objects on the floor. The AI solution can classify electrical cables and pet excrements as dangerous and likely to cause contamination in order to avoid them, for instance. It also has decision-making capabilities that enable it to clean closely, say, around children's toys and to stay a good distance away from fragile items like vases. Further, the machine has a LiDAR sensor that repeatedly scans the room, allowing it to operate even in low-lit locations and underneath furniture.

In addition to features that prevent it from sucking in objects it shouldn't, Samsung says the vacuum can identify the surface it's cleaning and determine the amount of dust on it to adjust its suction power. It empties what it collects in a Clean Station, which uses a multi-layered filtration system to trap dirt in a 2.5L dust bag that only needs to be replaced every one to three months.

Users can control the vacuum using the SmartThings app on their smartphone — it even has a mode that uses its front camera to livestream video images through the app. They can also program the machine to clean a single room or multiple rooms on schedule and to prevent it from entering certain areas without needing to set up a physical barrier.

Samsung is now available for pre-order for $1,299 from the company's website if you're in the US and Canada. The listing says you can get it by August 12th. People living in Latin American, Southeast Asian and CIS regions will be able to buy the vacuum sometime in the second half of 2021.