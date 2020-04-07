Samsung's older smart TVs are losing remote control app support

Samsung is killing its Smart View app for Android and iOS, which serves as a remote control for its older smart TVs. The company has updated the application’s descriptions to announce that it will no longer be supported starting on October 5th. Android Police first spotted the changes and noted that, in addition to its capability as a remote control, Smart View can also beam music and media to the company’s TVs.

That said, recent reviews on the Play Store and the App Store show that Smart View has been broken for a while now, with a lot of people complaining that it doesn’t work right anymore. Those who can still use it just fine can keep accessing it after October 5th so long as they don’t delete it —- it will no longer be available for download after that. For everyone else, Samsung recommends installing the SmartThings app to replace the older application, though it doesn’t seem compatible with all its older smart TVs.