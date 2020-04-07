Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung's older smart TVs are losing remote control app support

It's ending support for Smart View on October 5th.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
24m ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung
Samsung

Samsung is killing its Smart View app for Android and iOS, which serves as a remote control for its older smart TVs. The company has updated the application’s descriptions to announce that it will no longer be supported starting on October 5th. Android Police first spotted the changes and noted that, in addition to its capability as a remote control, Smart View can also beam music and media to the company’s TVs.

That said, recent reviews on the Play Store and the App Store show that Smart View has been broken for a while now, with a lot of people complaining that it doesn’t work right anymore. Those who can still use it just fine can keep accessing it after October 5th so long as they don’t delete it —- it will no longer be available for download after that. For everyone else, Samsung recommends installing the SmartThings app to replace the older application, though it doesn’t seem compatible with all its older smart TVs.

In this article: Samsung, Smart TV, smart view app, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

WhatsApp imposes even stricter limits on message forwarding

WhatsApp imposes even stricter limits on message forwarding

View
The Morning After: NASCAR driver loses sponsor after 'rage quitting' esports race

The Morning After: NASCAR driver loses sponsor after 'rage quitting' esports race

View
Google Fit redesign focuses on your step count

Google Fit redesign focuses on your step count

View
The gadgets that refuse to die

The gadgets that refuse to die

View
The first Lego Super Mario sets launch on August 1st

The first Lego Super Mario sets launch on August 1st

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr