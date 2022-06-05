Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 falls back to a low of $600

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Samsung is selling its new M8 smart monitor for $100 less than its retail price again. The tech giant made the M8 available for pre-order in March and dropped its price for the first time last month. If you missed that opportunity to buy the M8 at a discount, you now have another chance to grab the white version for $600 from Amazon or the tech giant's website. The M8's other color variants have always been $30 more expensive than the white version, and the same is true even for this deal. You can get the pink, green or blue M8 for $630, though that is still $100 less than its retail price.

The 32-inch display has a 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution, supports HDR 10+ and has refresh rates of up to 60Hz. It's not just a monitor you can use with a desktop computer or a laptop, though: It's also a WiFi-capable smart TV that supports Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV, as well as cloud gaming platforms. The display has built-in dual 5W speakers and a built-in home hub that allows you to use it to control SmartThings-compatible IoT devices, such as smart lights and thermostats. It even has built-in support for Microsoft 365, so you can edit documents or browse the web without having to connect it to a computer.

If you work from home or take online classes, you can use the detachable SlimFit Cam it comes with for video calls. Plus, you can change the monitor's angle and position using its height-adjustable stand. It's not the biggest display out there, but the M8 makes a great choice if you have limited space in your home or if you're looking for a computer monitor and a smart TV in one.

