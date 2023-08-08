Samsung SSDs and memory cards are up to 50 percent off Its PRO Plus 512GB MicroSD is down 42 percent, for instance.

If you're running out of storage on a device like your phone or computer, but want to pay less for more, then now is your chance. A range of Samsung's Memory Chips and Drives are currently on sale, including the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB MicroSD. This new storage device is currently down to $35 from $60 — a 42 percent discount. It reads content at about 180MB per second and writes at 130MB per second. It also stores premium 4K video with UHS-I, V30-rated speed and A2 rating. We like it so much that we named it one of the best SSDs to buy this year.

Other notable Samsung items on sale include the 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB and the T7 Shield 1TB. The 970 EVO plus is more advanced than the PRO Plus microSD, reading at a rate of 3,500MB per second and writing at 3,300MB per second. It also has the latest V-AND technology backing it up and a Dynamic Thermal Guard. The 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB is down to $80 from $100 — a 20 percent discount.

The TV Shield 1TB is also $80, but with a standard price of $160, it's a solid 50 percent discount. The device keeps cool in warmer temperatures and also comes outfitted with a Dynamic Thermal Guard. It's dust and water-resistant and available across PCs, consoles, tablets and more. You can check out the entire list of Samsung Memory Cards and Drives on sale here to find the best one for your lifestyle.

