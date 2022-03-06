Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 drop to a new record-low price

Samsung fans looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds can get a couple of the company's latest models for less. Amazon has the Galaxy Buds 2 in graphite and olive at the lowest price we've seen — just $95, which is $55 off their usual rate. If you prefer earbuds with a more power and perks, the Galaxy Buds Pro in phantom violet are also down to a new low of $120, which is $80 off their normal price.

Both of these wireless earbuds came out last year, with the Galaxy Buds 2 being the newer of the two. Samsung brought a number of premium features down to these relatively affordable earbuds, including adjustable ambient sound mode and wireless charging. The Buds 2 are 15 percent smaller and 20 percent lighter than the Galaxy Buds+ that came before them, plus they have much improved sound and an IPX2-rated design. Just keep in mind that the Buds 2 don't have any iOS integration — while you could use them with an iPhone, you'd be stuck with thee default settings. Those with Samsung handsets will get the most out of these buds.

Same goes for the Galaxy Buds Pro, which we dubbed Samsung's best earbuds yet when they first came out. Normally $200, these are the company's direct competitor to the AirPods Pro and they hold their own against Apple's offering. Sound quality is excellent and ANC is strong enough to block out surrounding noises like those from a fan or running dishwasher. The Buds Pro also have an IPX7-rated design and support for 360 Audio and wireless charging. If you're on a tight budget, we recommend opting for the Galaxy Buds 2, but if you can spend a bit more, you'll appreciate the extra perks that come with the Galaxy Buds Pro.

