Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 23 percent off right now

There's good news if you want to upgrade your wireless headphones for the new school year (even as adults, September will always feel like that). Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is touting a 23 percent discount, dropping from $230 to $178 — the lowest we've seen it since Black Friday. All three colors are on sale, but interestingly, the white model is one whole dollar less than its graphite and bora purple counterparts.

Samsung's release of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro was a big step up from earlier models like the Galaxy Buds Live — which had terrible noise cancellation — and the original Galaxy Buds Pro, which struggled with sound blocking and quality. We gave the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro an 86 in our review, thanks to their much better noise canceling feature and their improved fit. The battery life (about five hours of ongoing listening) and the call quality both stayed roughly the same as its predecessor.

The discounted Galaxy Buds 2 Pros are part of a larger Samsung "Smart Home event" currently happening on Amazon. Current Samsung deals include 29 percent off the 49" Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor — dropping from $1,400 to $1,000 and a 30 percent discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 40mm LTE, bringing its price from $330 to $230. Gadgets like the Galaxy Z 5 Flip Cell Phone, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bespoke Edition and the Pro Ultimate microSD Memory Card are also on sale.

