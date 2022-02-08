Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup is cheaper than ever right now

If you missed the sale at the end of last month, you have another chance to grab one of Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphones at their lowest prices yet. All three of the handsets have hit new record lows on Amazon: the Galaxy S22 is $125 off and down to $675, while the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are both $250 off and down to $750 and $950, respectively. And the previous offer on the Galaxy Buds 2 still stands — you can save up to $60 on a pair of the earbuds when you buy them along with the handset.

Picking up the Galaxy S22 Ultra at under $1,000 is a great deal considering it has all of the latest features you can get on a Samsung phone. Marrying features of the Note family with the flagship S lineup, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. It also comes with a built-in S Pen, so Note lovers will be able to use the handset as a small notebook, jotting things down, doodling and the like. Samsung improved the latency to 2.8 milliseconds, so writing with the S Pen will feel even more natural than it did before.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra runs on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also has a triple rear camera array that includes a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter and two 10MP telephoto lenses. We were impressed with the photos it took as well as Samsung's host of photography improvements like better auto-framing and video stabilization, and new features like Adaptive Pixel.

Overall, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most impressive Android phones you can get right now. If you're looking for the deepest discount, though, the Galaxy S22+ takes that title in this sale. Yes, both it and the S22 Ultra are $250 off, but that's the equivalent of a 25 percent discount for the S22+ (and only a 21 percent discount on the S22 Ultra). We gave the S22+ and the standard S22 a score of 87 for their slick designs, strong performance and lovely displays. And with the S22+, you'll get a few extra perks including slightly faster WiFi speeds, UWB and WiFi 6E support and a longer battery life.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.