Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED gaming monitor returns to an all-time low

If you missed the sale a few weeks ago, you have another chance to upgrade your gaming rig with a Samsung monitor for less. A handful of Odyssey gaming monitors are on sale right now, including the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED curved monitor, which is $500 off and down to a record low of $2,000. Another display that's down to an all-time low is the 34-inch Odyssey G5 ultra-wide curved gaming monitor, which is $120 off and down to $430.

The Odyssey Neo G9 is a spare-no-expense gaming monitor and probably only best for serious gamers and streamers. Samsung claims it has a black level of 0.0004, and it can reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, plus you're getting the high contrast ratios and extra bright HDR performance that comes with mini-LED panels. The G9 also has a 240Hz refresh rate with a 1ms pixel response time, plus support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In addition to swivel, tilt and height adjustments, the monitor has a decent number of ports, too, including a DisplayPort, two HDMI connectors and two USB 3.0 ports.

The 34-inch Odyssey G5 may be from 2020, but it still has a lot going for it — including its more manageable price tag. It's a WQHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, plus support for HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. In addition to those two, a pair of Odyssey G3 monitors have also been discounted. You can grab the 32-inch Odyssey G3 ultra-wide curved monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate for $230, which is 30 percent off its usual rate, and the 24-inch Odyssey G3 gaming monitor for $180, or 28 percent off.

