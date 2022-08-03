SanDisk's 1TB Extreme Portable SSD falls to an all-time low of $109

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There's a good chance you want an external SSD you can take anywhere, whether it's extra storage for your school projects or backup for your can't-lose work files. Thankfully, you won't have to pay a lot for that extra space. Amazon is selling SanDisk's 1TB Extreme Portable SSD at a new all-time low price of $109, or less than half its official $250 sticker. There are steep discounts for 2TB (now $234) and 4TB ($460) models, too. At those prices, they may be easy choices if you want a speedy yet durable drive.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is reasonably quick with 1GB/s read and write speeds, but the rugged design is clearly its main appeal. The toughened shell can survive falls from 6.5ft and boasts IP55 dust and water resistance — while you wouldn't want to drop the SSD off a cliff or dunk it in a lake, it can handle the rough-and-tumble of everyday life. A carabiner loop makes it easy to clip the drive to your backpack or camera strap, and optional 256-bit hardware encryption keeps your data more secure.

This isn't the fastest external SSD you'll find, and you won't get perks like a Thunderbolt port (it's 'just' USB-C) or wireless connectivity. With a sale like this, though, those limitations are easier to accept. This is a good deal for any portable SSD, and the improved survivability is just a nice bonus.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.