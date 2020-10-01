SanDisk's 1TB Extreme Pro SSD drops to $180 at Amazon

If your daily driver is running low on space, an external drive will come in handy to either offload some of your important documents and files or act as your main storage device going forward. It'll be even better if you spring for a portable drive, since you'll be able to take it with you anywhere. One of SanDisk's toughest portable SDDs, the Extreme Pro, has been heavily discounted on Amazon. The 1TB model is 42 percent off and down to $180, which is only $10 more than its all-time low.

The Extreme Pro is ideal for people who are constantly on the go and need a speedy drive to store things like photos, videos and other large files. The compact device supports read and write speeds up to 2,000 MB/s, plus it comes with password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

We also like its durable design: it sports a forged aluminum chassis that has two-meter drop protection and an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. All that's to say your digital files will be safe even if the drive takes a tumble or gets splashed with water. It also comes with USB-C to C and USB-C to A cables, so you'll be able to use it with nearly any machine you have, even if it's on the older side.

SanDisk has a few other storage gadgets on sale right now that are worth considering. The 256GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C flash drive is 34 percent off and down to just under $29, while the 128GB Ultra Luxe USB-A flash drive is nearly half off and down to just about $17. Either of those are good options if you like to keep a thumb drive on you at all times, and both of these have keyring holes built in so you can easily attach them to your things. Finally, the 1TB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card that's typically $200 is down to $122, which is 39 percent off its normal price and close to a record low.

