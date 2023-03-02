Satechi and Plugable accessories are up to 42 percent off right now Including all-time lows on multi-device chargers and docking stations.

If you've been looking to pick up a new docking station for your computer or a multi-device charger for your mobile gear, a new Amazon sale has brought a few noteworthy accessories from Satechi and Plugable down to the lowest prices we've seen.

Among the highlights, Satechi's Dock 5 Charging Station is down to $48, which is a $12 discount and matches the device's all-time low. We've recommended this charger in past gift guides; it includes two 20W USB-C ports, two 12W USB-A ports and an integrated 10W Qi charging pad, allowing it to charge five devices at once. While those speeds aren't enough to charge various iPhones, iPads and Android devices at their maximum rates, this should still be an elegant solution for folks who often need to refill several devices at once on a given day. Just note that there are no charging cables in the box.

If you're looking to add more ports to your laptop, meanwhile, a handful of docking stations are also on sale. Satechi's Thunderbolt 4 Dock, for instance, is down to a new low of $200, which is a $100 discount. This gets you three Thunderbolt 4 ports that can supply data transfer speeds up to 40Gbps, 15W of charging and dual 4K video output for external monitors (at 60Hz total), plus three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a slower USB-A 2.0 port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an SD card slot and a combo mic/headphone jack. It can supply a 96W charge to keep your laptop topped up, though there's no HDMI or DisplayPort connectors. Something like CalDigit's TS4 Dock is a more versatile option, but this still adds a fair amount of inputs at a lower cost.

For those who just want to hook up a bunch of USB-A peripherals, Plugable's Dual Display Docking Station might work, as it adds five USB 3.0 ports alongside SD and microSD slots, multiple DisplayPort and HDMI connectors (albeit HDMI 1.4) for 4K/60Hz video and a 100W Power Delivery port. It's down to $159, which is a $40 discount and ties the dock's all-time low. Elsewhere, a similar 10-in-1 Plugable dock is about $30 off at $119, though that one can't supply a charge to your laptop.

