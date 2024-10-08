Save $100 on the Dyson Airwrap for October Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon has the Dyson Airwrap available for close to an all-time low. The Prime Day sale shaves $100 off the price of this innovative styling tool, which can reduce styling time and potentially boost your hair’s long-term health. Usually $600, Amazon’s Prime Day sale drops the tool’s price down to $500.

The secret sauce to the Dyson Airwrap is the Coanda effect, which describes airflow’s tendency to follow a curved surface’s path. In this case, the air jets follow the Airwrap’s barrel or brush attachment. This phenomenon helps avoid the extreme heat (which can cause long-term damage) many competing products use.

The Dyson Airwrap measures the airflow’s temperature over 40 times per second, ensuring it stays within a safe range for your hair. Dyson advertises that the device can simultaneously dry and straighten hair with up to 58 percent less frizz and fewer flyaways than the original model. (This sale is for the 2022 upgrade, which followed the 2018 original.)

The tool includes six attachments for different hair types, styles and lengths. It comes with two barrels (in 1.6-inch and 1.2-inch lengths), two smoothing brushes (soft and firm), a round volumizing brush and a Coanda smoothing dryer. A filter cleaning brush and storage case are also in the box.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.