Say goodbye to Boomerang, the streaming service dedicated to classic cartoons

It’s being shuttered, but some of the content will end up on Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery is shuttering Boomerang, a streaming service dedicated to classic cartoons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The platform started as a digital cable channel back in 2000 before expanding to a streaming platform in 2017.

Boomerang will officially cease operations on September 30, giving subscribers around two months to quickly binge every Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry and Scooby-Doo cartoon. However, some content will be folded into Max. The linear channel will continue to operate via cable and satellite providers, reaching an estimated 26 million homes.

Additionally, Boomerang subscribers will be grandfathered into Max’s ad-free tier “with no change” to the subscription price “until further notice,” according to an email sent to users. That’s a dang good deal, as Boomerang costs $6 per month and Max’s ad-free plan currently costs $17 per month.

Max

Max, however, is already home to much of the same programming as Boomerang. This includes Looney Tunes shorts, several Scooby-Doo shows, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones, among others. It’s also home to the entire catalog of Cartoon Network shows and plenty of DC animated series, like Harley Quinn.

The company hasn’t specified which shows and movies would be making the move to Max, simply telling subscribers that “some Boomerang content may not be available” after September 30.

Boomerang isn’t the only cartoon-adjacent streaming platform on the chopping block. Kid-friendly Noggin shut down earlier this year after layoffs at parent company Paramount Global. On the upside, Disney+ has plenty of cartoons, given the pedigree, and the same goes for Netflix and Prime Video.