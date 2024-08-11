Catch the Perseid meteor shower at its peak late tonight into tomorrow

The Perseid meteor shower is one we can count on every summer for a great show, weather permitting, and this year’s event reaches its peak tonight. Late Sunday night into the pre-dawn hours of Monday will be the best time to see the Perseids, according to NASA. You’ll want to find a viewing spot with clear, dark skies, but you won’t need any special equipment to get the most out of the experience — the meteors should be plentiful, and visible to the naked eye.

The Perseids come around annually in late July and last several weeks. These meteors (or shooting stars) occur as debris from comet Swift-Tuttle interacts with Earth’s atmosphere, creating colorful streaks of light as the pieces burn up. At its peak, the phenomenon can bring as many as 100 meteors per hour. And, the Perseids have been known to give off an extra spectacular light show. “Perseids are also known for their fireballs,” according to NASA. “Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak. This is due to the fact that fireballs originate from larger particles of cometary material.”

So find a good spot — ideally after the moon sets — look up, and wait. You may be able to see some natural fireworks.