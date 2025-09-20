EPA scientists were reportedly ordered to halt publication of research papers

According to a report by The Washington Post, scientists with the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Water were ordered by "political appointees" to stop work on studies that were headed for publication, as they'll now be "subject to a new review process." Staffers were reportedly given the instructions in a town hall meeting this week. The only papers exempt are those for which "scientific journals had already returned proofs — the final step in the academic publication process," reports The Washington Post, which spoke to two agency employees. Among other things, the role of the Office of Water is to ensure the safety of drinking water.

It's the latest in a string of changes at the EPA under the Trump administration, and raises yet more concerns for public health. In May, the agency announced plans to roll back limitations for some perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as "forever chemicals," that had been set by the Biden administration, saying it would keep only the limits for the two most common, PFOA and PFOS. In July, the EPA laid off thousands of employees and announced it would shut down its scientific research office. The same month, the EPA proposed rescinding certain greenhouse gas emissions standards, and just last week announced a plan to do away with the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program that requires some of the nation's biggest polluters to report their emissions.

Following the latest orders, staffers with the Office of Water who spoke to The Washington Post said they were not given a reason to provide scientific journals as to why the papers have been halted, and no details on the new review process have been shared. One employee told the publication, "This represents millions of dollars of research, potentially, that's now being stopped."