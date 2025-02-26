Half of UK homes will need heat pumps by 2040 to hit climate goals

The UK's Climate Change Committee (CCC) has advised the government to ensure half of all homes in the UK have heat pumps — electric replacements for gas boilers — by 2040 as part of its Seventh Carbon Budget to reach net zero by 2050. It also recommended making four out of five cars electric.

The UK's carbon budgets are intended to help it achieve a balance between the greenhouse gasses it produces and how much is taken out of the atmosphere. Besides switching to electric cars and heat pumps and moving away from fossil fuels, the CCC added that reducing consumption of meat and dairy would also help. Although the UK government isn't bound to accept the CCC's guidance, doing so makes the carbon target legally binding. The government can decide how it wants to hit the goal.