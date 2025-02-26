Half of UK homes will need heat pumps by 2040 to hit climate goals
The country already committed to "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
The UK's Climate Change Committee (CCC) has advised the government to ensure in the UK have heat pumps — electric replacements for gas boilers — by 2040 as part of its to reach net zero by 2050. It also recommended making four out of five cars electric.
The UK's carbon budgets are intended to help it achieve a balance between the greenhouse gasses it produces and how much is taken out of the atmosphere. Besides switching to electric cars and heat pumps and moving away from fossil fuels, the CCC added that reducing consumption of meat and dairy would also help. Although the UK government isn't bound to accept the CCC's guidance, doing so makes the carbon target legally binding. The government can decide how it wants to hit the goal.
The UK has been pushing for since 2021, especially ones powered by . Engadget senior editor Dan Cooper also broke down how difficult it was for him to completely in 2022, citing how expensive it was to install a heat pump even with government discounts. While technology is rapidly becoming more efficient, the CCC's plans aren't guaranteed to work.